Αποσύρθηκε ο Φάμπιο Κουαλιαρέλα: «Είμαι υποχρεωμένος να το κάνω» [vid]

🇮🇹👋 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Fabio Quagliarella (40) has retired from football!



717 pro apps, 238 goals, 62 assists + 6 trophies.



"I'm forced to stop playing. I'm a free agent, but, I am in an unacceptable physical condition to be able to return to the field." (Sky Italia) pic.twitter.com/xFRbWewE1w