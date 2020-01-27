Grammy 2020: Οι νικητές της 62ης απονομής- Όλη η λίστα [vids]

Grammy 2020: H Alicia Keys παρουσίασε την 62η τελετή των βραβείων Grammy στο Staples Center του Λος Άντζελες, η οποία ολοκληρώθηκε τα ξημερώματα ώρα Ελλάδος

Η διοργάνωση βρέθηκε στη δίνη ενός σκανδάλου με την αναγκαστική απομάκρυνση της προέδρου Deborah Dugan και την προσωρινή αντικατάστασή της από τον Harvey Mason Jr., αλλά τα βραβεία της αμερικάνικης μουσικής βιομηχανίας πάντα προκαλούν το παγκόσμιο ενδιαφέρον

Αναλυτικά, η λίστα των νικητών στις βασικές κατηγορίες είναι (με bold γράμματα οι νικητές):

Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς

i,i, Bon Iver

Norman Fucking Rockwell, Lana del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U Next, Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

7 Lil Nas x

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Single της Χρονιάς

«Hey Ma,» Bon Iver

«Bad Guy,» Billie Eilish

«7 Rings,» Ariana Grande

«Hard Place,» H.E.R.

«Talk,» Khalid

«Old Town Road,» Lil Nas X

«Truth Hurts,» Lizzo

«Sunflower,» Post Malone and Swae Lee

Τραγούδι της χρονιάς

«Always Remember Us This Way,» Lady Gaga

«Bad Guy,» Billie Eilish

«Bring My Flowers Now,» Tanya Tucker

«Hard Place,» H.E.R.

«Lover,» Taylor Swift

«Norman Fucking Rockwell,» Lana del Rey

«Someone You Love,» Lewis Capaldi

«Truth Hurts,» Lizzo

Καλύτερος Πρωτοεμφανιζόμενος Καλλιτέχνης

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Καλύτερη Pop Eμφάνιση (Solo)

«Spirit,» Beyoncé

«Bad Guy,» Billie Eilish

«7 Rings,» Ariana Grande

«Truth Hurts,» Lizzo

«You Need to Calm Down,» Taylor Swift

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Κλασικής Pop

Si, Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé

Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas, John Legend

Walls, Barbra Streisand

Καλύτερο Pop Album

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

Καλύτερο Dance Single

“Linked,” Bonobo

“Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers

“Piece of Your Heart,” Meduza Featuring Goodboys

“Underwater,” Rufus Du Sol

“Midnight, Hour,” Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Boys Noize & Skrillex

Καλύτερη Ροκ Ερμηνεία

“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard

“Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too Bad,” Rival Sons

Καλύτερο Ροκ Τραγούδι

“Fear Inoculum,” Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)

“Give Yourself a Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Καλύτερο Ροκ Άλμπουμ

Amo, Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues, Cage The Elephant

In the End, The Cranberries

Trauma, I Prevail

Feral Roots, Rival Sons

Καλύτερη R&B Ερμηνεία

«Love Again,» Daniel Caesar and Brandy

«Could’ve Been,» H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller

«Exactly How I Feel,» Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane

«Roll Some Mo,» Lucky Day

«Come Home,» Anderson Paak feat. Andre 3000

Καλύτερο R&B Τραγούδι

“Could’ve Been,” Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)

“Look at Me Now,” Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)

“Roll Some Mo,” David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

“Sayso,” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

Καλύτερο R&B Άλμπουμ

1123, BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted, Lucky Daye

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Paul, PJ Morton

Ventura, Anderson .Paak

Καλύτερη Ραπ Ερμηνεία

“Middle Child,” J. Cole

“Suge,” DaBaby

“Down Bad,” Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

“Clout,” Offset Featuring Cardi B

Καλύτερο Ραπ Τραγούδι

«Bad Idea,» Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)

«Gold Roses,» Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)

«A Lot,» Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

«Racks in the Middle,» Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

«Suge,» DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

Καλύτερο Ραπ Άλμπουμ

Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

I Am Greater Than I Was, 21 Savage

Igor, Tyler the Creator

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae