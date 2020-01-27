Grammy 2020: Οι νικητές της 62ης απονομής- Όλη η λίστα [vids]

Grammy 2020: H Alicia Keys παρουσίασε την 62η τελετή των βραβείων Grammy στο Staples Center του Λος Άντζελες, η οποία ολοκληρώθηκε τα ξημερώματα ώρα Ελλάδος
Η διοργάνωση βρέθηκε στη δίνη ενός σκανδάλου με την αναγκαστική απομάκρυνση της προέδρου Deborah Dugan και την προσωρινή αντικατάστασή της από τον Harvey Mason Jr., αλλά τα βραβεία της αμερικάνικης μουσικής βιομηχανίας πάντα προκαλούν το παγκόσμιο ενδιαφέρον
Αναλυτικά, η λίστα των νικητών στις βασικές κατηγορίες είναι (με bold γράμματα οι νικητές):
Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς
i,i, Bon Iver
Norman Fucking Rockwell, Lana del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U Next, Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
7 Lil Nas x
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Single της Χρονιάς
«Hey Ma,» Bon Iver
«Bad Guy,» Billie Eilish
«7 Rings,» Ariana Grande
«Hard Place,» H.E.R.
«Talk,» Khalid
«Old Town Road,» Lil Nas X
«Truth Hurts,» Lizzo
«Sunflower,» Post Malone and Swae Lee
Τραγούδι της χρονιάς
«Always Remember Us This Way,» Lady Gaga
«Bad Guy,» Billie Eilish
«Bring My Flowers Now,» Tanya Tucker
«Hard Place,» H.E.R.
«Lover,» Taylor Swift
«Norman Fucking Rockwell,» Lana del Rey
«Someone You Love,» Lewis Capaldi
«Truth Hurts,» Lizzo
Καλύτερος Πρωτοεμφανιζόμενος Καλλιτέχνης
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Καλύτερη Pop Eμφάνιση (Solo)
«Spirit,» Beyoncé
«Bad Guy,» Billie Eilish
«7 Rings,» Ariana Grande
«Truth Hurts,» Lizzo
«You Need to Calm Down,» Taylor Swift
Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Κλασικής Pop
Si, Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé
Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas, John Legend
Walls, Barbra Streisand
Καλύτερο Pop Album
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
Καλύτερο Dance Single
“Linked,” Bonobo
“Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers
“Piece of Your Heart,” Meduza Featuring Goodboys
“Underwater,” Rufus Du Sol
“Midnight, Hour,” Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Boys Noize & Skrillex
Καλύτερη Ροκ Ερμηνεία
“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard
“Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse
“Too Bad,” Rival Sons
Καλύτερο Ροκ Τραγούδι
“Fear Inoculum,” Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)
“Give Yourself a Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)
“Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Καλύτερο Ροκ Άλμπουμ
Amo, Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
In the End, The Cranberries
Trauma, I Prevail
Feral Roots, Rival Sons
Καλύτερη R&B Ερμηνεία
«Love Again,» Daniel Caesar and Brandy
«Could’ve Been,» H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller
«Exactly How I Feel,» Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane
«Roll Some Mo,» Lucky Day
«Come Home,» Anderson Paak feat. Andre 3000
Καλύτερο R&B Τραγούδι
“Could’ve Been,” Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)
“Look at Me Now,” Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
“No Guidance,” Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)
“Roll Some Mo,” David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
“Sayso,” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
Καλύτερο R&B Άλμπουμ
1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
Ventura, Anderson .Paak
Καλύτερη Ραπ Ερμηνεία
“Middle Child,” J. Cole
“Suge,” DaBaby
“Down Bad,” Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
“Clout,” Offset Featuring Cardi B
Καλύτερο Ραπ Τραγούδι
«Bad Idea,» Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
«Gold Roses,» Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
«A Lot,» Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
«Racks in the Middle,» Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
«Suge,» DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)
Καλύτερο Ραπ Άλμπουμ
Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am Greater Than I Was, 21 Savage
Igor, Tyler the Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae