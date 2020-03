Μουσεία στην Κίνα και τη Νότια Κορέα ανοίγουν ξανά

PSA Announcement of Reopening Dear visitors, Power Station of Art will reopen to the public since March 13, 2020. We promised that the museum will take regular disinfection according to the disinfection regulations, and all the staff members will be working with their green health code and properly wear a mask. During the period of epidemic prevention and control, the museum will implement regulations as the article above suggests. All above mentioned goes into effect immediately. In the special time, for the public health and your own safety, please understand and observe the regulations above. Wish you all a pleasant visit! Power Station of Art March 12, 2020

