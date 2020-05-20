«Stay Home»: Το Museum of Home του Λονδίνου εγκαινίασε τη συλλογική πρωτοβουλία «Stay Home», συλλογή ιστοριών και φωτογραφιών από την περίοδο «Μένουμε Σπίτι». «Επιθυμούσαμε να αιχμαλωτίσουμε την εικόνα του πώς ο κόσμος σε όλη τη χώρα τα έβγαζε πέρα και προσάρμοζε τη ζωή του στο σπίτι, αυτή τη μοναδική στιγμή στην ιστορία» εξήγησε, σε μήνυμα ηλεκτρονικού ταχυδρομείου που έστειλε στην Artnet News, η διευθύντρια του μουσείου, Sonia Solicari.
Ο κόσμος ανταποκρίθηκε και έστειλε φωτογραφίες του ιδιωτικού χώρου τους, των καθιστικών τους που τώρα χρησιμεύουν επίσης για γραφεία, γυμναστήρια, σχολεία και εστιατόρια. «Ανακαλύψαμε ότι ο κόσμος ήταν πολύ ανοιχτός στο να μοιραστεί την εμπειρία του» είπε η Solicari.
'We meet other families at our baby classes held over Zoom and we spend our days singing nursery rhymes and looking out the window.' Grace Nicholson's contribution to our Stay Home collecting project
'Every house brimming with visible life. People in the garden, voices in the wind, people walking, laughter coming from an open window. This gave me a heart swelling feeling of community and unity. My village was alive and I was part of it.' Jude's contribution to our Stay Home collecting project
«Έμαθα να κάνω πίτες. Η γυναίκα μου μαθαίνει απ’ έξω όλες τις πρωτεύουσες του κόσμου» έγραψε ο 60χρονος Gareth J., που ζει στο Hailsham μαζί με τη σύζυγό του και τη θετή κόρη του, η οποία είναι νοσοκόμα και χρησιμοποιεί ξεχωριστή είσοδο στο σπίτι και απομονώνεται στο δωμάτιό της και της αφήνουν το φαγητό έξω από την κλειστή πόρτα της.
Οι συνεισφορές σε υλικό από τον κόσμο μιλούν για δραματική αλλαγή της καθημερινότητας: η μάνα που μαγειρεύει τρία γεύματα τη μέρα για εξαμελή οικογένεια, για την οποία η κουζίνα είναι πλέον και παράδεισος και κόλαση. Η οικογένεια που καθιέρωσε εβδομαδιαίως κινηματογραφική βραδιά και μετέτρεψε μια γωνιά του διαμερίσματος σε εργαστήριο για να ράβει ρούχα εφημερίας για τη National Health Service.
'My home has now become a nursery for my two grandchildren aged almost 3 and 18 months. An office for my son and his wife who work from home.' Edda's contribution to our Stay Home collecting project
'Cutting Esther's hair with help from our hairdresser Izumi on video phone with her son Kaito' Kerry's contribution to our Stay Home collecting project