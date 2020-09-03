Η πλατφόρμα Netflix κερδίζει καθημερινά το ελληνικό κοινό και πλέον μεγάλο μέρος των ελλήνων τηλεθεατών στρέφεται στη συγκεκριμένη διαδικτυακή τηλεόραση. Η πλατφόρμα έχει πολλές, καλές και βραβευμένες σειρές που μπορεί κανείς να δει back-to-back, καθώς το Netflix προσφέρει όλη τη σεζόν και μόνο για ελάχιστες εξαιρέσεις ακολουθεί την τακτική των εβδομαδιαίων επεισοδίων.

Ωστόσο, δεν έχουν όλες οι σειρές και ταινίες ελληνικούς υπότιτλους, ενώ τα πράγματα γίνονται ακόμα πιο δύσκολα όταν μιλάμε για μεταγλώττιση στα ελληνικά. Και μπορεί το ελληνικό κοινό να μην είναι συνηθισμένο στις μεταγλωττίσεις, ωστόσο είναι μια πολύ καλή επιλογή για τα μικρά παιδιά που δεν ξέρουν να διαβάσουν ή δεν προλαβαίνουν να διαβάσουν τους υπότιτλους.

Η ιστοσελίδα Watchandchill συγκέντρωσε όλες τις μεταγλωττισμένες ταινίες και σειρές της πλατφόρμας. Aκολουθούν σε αλφαβητική σειρά όλοι οι τίτλοι :

ΤΑΙΝΙΕΣ

Angela’s Christmas (2018)

Back of the Net (2019)

Barbie: Happy Birthday to You! (2017)

Barbie Dolphin Magic (2017)

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas (2018)

Free Rein: Valentine’s Day (2019)

Go Karts (2020)

Klaus (2019)

Malibu Rescue (2019)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Forgotten Friendship (2018)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship (2018)

Next Gen (2018)

Paddington (2014)

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution (2019)

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! (2018)

Power Rangers Samurai: Christmas Together, Friends Forever (Christmas Special) (2011)

Power Rangers Samurai: Clash of the Red Rangers (2011)

Power Rangers Samurai: Party Monsters (Halloween Special) (2011)

Power Rangers Super Samurai: Stuck on Christmas (2012)

Power Rangers Super Samurai: Trickster Treat (2012)

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle (2018)

Project Mc²: Happy Birthday to You! (2017)

Shopkins: Chef Club (2016)

Shopkins: Wild (2018)

Shopkins: World Vacation (2017)

Shrek the Third (2007)

Skylanders Academy: Happy Birthday to You! (2017)

Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas (2019)

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout (2018)

Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween (2019)

Super Monsters and the Wish Star (2018)

Super Monsters Back to School (2019)

Super Monsters Furever Friends (2019)

Super Monsters Save Christmas (2019)

Super Monsters Save Halloween (2018)

Tall Girl (2019)

The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

The Nut Job (2014)

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015)

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween (2019)

Trollhunters: Happy Birthday to You! (2017)

ΣΕΙΡΕΣ

3Below: Tales of Arcadia (2018)

44Cats (2018)

Alexa and Katie (2018)

Archibald’s Next Big Thing (2019)

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures (2018)

Barbie Life in the Dreamhouse (2012)

Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom (2009)

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever. (2018)

Black Lightning (2018)

Brainchild (2018)

Carmen Sandiego (2019)

Charlie’s Colorforms City (2019)

Cupcake and Dino – General Services (2018)

Dino Girl Gauko (2019)

Dragons: Rescue Riders (2019)

Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Tarzan and Jane (2017)

Equestria Girls: Tales of Canterlot High (2017)

Ever After High (2013)

Fast and Furious Spy Racers (2019)

Free Rein (2017)

Fuller House (2016)

Glitch Techs (2020)

Go! Go! Cory Carson (2020)

Gormiti (2018)

Gotham (2014)

Green Eggs and Ham (2019)

Harvey Street Kids (2018)

Heidi (2015)

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (2020)

Kong: King of the Apes (2016)

LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale (2017)

LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship (2016)

Llama Llama (2018)

Malibu Rescue: The Series (2019)

Maya the Bee (2012)

Mia and Me (2011)

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (2010)

No Good Nick (2019)

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures (2013)

Paprika (2018)

Pinky Malinky (2019)

PJ Masks (2016)

Pokémon the Series (2018)

Power Rangers Samurai (2011)

Power Rangers Super Samurai (2012)

Prince of Peoria (2018)

Project Mc² (2015)

Puffin Rock (2015)

Regal Academy (2017)

Richie Rich (2015)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (2018)

Skylanders Academy (2016)

Some Assembly Required (2014)

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales (2019)

Spy Kids: Mission Critical (2018)

Stretch Armstrong and the Flex Fighters (2017)

Super Monsters (2017)

Super Monsters Monster Party (2018)

Super Monsters Monster Pets (2019)

Super Wings (2014)

Team Kaylie (2019)

The A List (2018)

The Boss Baby: Back in Business (2018)

The Dragon Prince (2018)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (2018)

The InBESTigators (2019)

The Last Kids on Earth (2019)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again (2017)

The New Legends of Monkey (2018)

The Smurfs (1981)

THE UNLISTED (2019)

The Worst Witch (2017)

Totally Spies! (2001)

Transformers: Rescue Bots (2011)

Transformers: Robots in Disguise (2015)

Transformers Prime (2010)

Trollhunters (2016)

Twelve Forever (2019)

Winx Club (2004)

World of Winx (2016)

Πηγή: Watch and Chill