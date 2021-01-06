Τα βραβεία «Γκράμι» του 2021 αναβάλλονται λόγω των αυξανόμενων ανησυχιών για τον κορονοϊό. Σύμφωνα με την ανακοίνωση της Ακαδημίας Ηχογράφησης τα 63α GRAMMY Awards θα διεξαχθούν την Κυριακή 14 Μαρτίου 2021 στο CBS!
Η τελετή με όλα τα προβλεπόμενα μέτρα ασφαλείας, χωρίς την παρουσία κοινού, είχε προγραμματιστεί για τις 31 Ιανουαρίου στο Λος Άντζελες, στο Staples Center που είχε φιλοξενήσει και προηγούμενες διοργανώσεις.
After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd #GRAMMYs to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021.
More details: https://t.co/JyrHZ7JpQi pic.twitter.com/MoZLLoEEgx
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 5, 2021
Η ανακοίνωση της Ακαδημίας Ηχογράφησης
«Μετά από προσεκτικές συνομιλίες με εμπειρογνώμονες της υγείας, τον οικοδεσπότη και τους καλλιτέχνες μας αποφασίσαμε να μεταθέσουμε τα 63α Ετήσια Βραβεία GRAMMY για την Κυριακή 14 Μαρτίου 2021. Η επιδεινούμενη κατάσταση του κορωνοïού στο Λος Άντζελες, με τις νοσοκομειακές υπηρεσίες να ασφυκτιούν και οι νέες οδηγίες από τις πολιτείες και τις τοπικές κυβερνήσεις μας οδήγησαν στο συμπέρασμα ότι η αναβολή της παράστασής μας ήταν το σωστό πράγμα. Τίποτα δεν είναι πιο σημαντικό από την υγεία και την ασφάλεια ανθρώπων μας.
Θέλουμε να ευχαριστήσουμε όλους τους καλλιτέχνες, το προσωπικό, τους πωλητές μας και ειδικά τους υποψηφίους της φετινής χρονιάς για την κατανόηση, την υπομονή και την προθυμία τους να συνεργαστούν μαζί μας καθώς περνάμε αυτές τις πρωτοφανείς στιγμές».
Οι υποψηφιότητες στις 83 κατηγορίες της διοργάνωσης είχαν ανακοινωθεί μέσω livestream που μεταδόθηκε διαδικτυακά στις 24 Νοεμβρίου, με επικεφαλής τον προσωρινό Πρόεδρο και Διευθύνοντα Σύμβουλο της Ακαδημίας Ηχογράφησης, Harvey Mason Jr.
Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Βραβεία Grammy 2021
«Βασίλισσα» των φετινών υποψηφιοτήτων είναι η Μπιγιονσέ με εννέα, ενώ ακολουθούν οι Ντούα Λίπα, Τέιλορ Σουίφτ και Ρόντι Ριτς με έξι. Ακολουθούν οι υποψηφιότητες στις σημαντικότερες κατηγορίες της διοργάνωσης.
Record of the Year
«Black Parade» – Beyoncé
«Colors» – Black Pumas
«Rockstar» – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
«Say So» – Doja Cat
«Everything I Wanted» – Billie Eilish
«Don’t Start Now» – Dua Lipa
«Circles» – Post Malone
«Savage» – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
Album of the Year
Chilombo – Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) – Black Pumas
Everyday Life – Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3 – Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III – Haim
Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa
Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone
Folklore – Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
«Black Parade» – Beyoncé
«The Box» – Roddy Ricch
«Circles» – Post Malone
«Don’t Start Now» – Dua Lipa
«Everything I Wanted» – Billie Eilish
«I Can’t Breathe» – H.E.R.
«If the World Was Ending» – JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Solo Performance
«Yummy» – Justin Bieber
«Say So» – Doja Cat
«Everything I Wanted» – Billie Eilish
«Don’t Start Now» – Dua Lipa
«Watermelon Sugar» – Harry Styles
«Cardigan» – Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
«Un Dia (One Day)» – J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
«Intentions» – Justin Bieber feat. Quavo
«Dynamite» – BTS
«Rain on Me» – Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
«Exile» – Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver
Best Pop Vocal Album
Changes – Justin Bieber
Chromatica – Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa
Fine Line – Harry Styles
Folklore – Taylor Swift
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Kick I – Arca
Planet’s Mad – Baauer
Energy – Disclosure
Bubba – Kaytranada
Good Faith – Madeon
Best Dance Recording
«On My Mind» – Diplo & Sidepiece
«My High» – Disclosure feat. Amine & Slowthai
«The Difference» – Flume feat. Toro y Moi
«Both of Us» – Jayda G
«10%» – Kaytranada
Best Rock Album
A Hero’s Death – Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka – Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight – Grace Potter
Sound & Fury – Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal – The Strokes
Best Rock Song
«Kyoto» – Phoebe Bridgers
«Lost in Yesterday» – Tame Impala
«Not» – Big Thief
«Shameika» – Fiona Apple
«Stay High» – Brittany Howard
Best Rock Performance
«Shameika» – Fiona Apple
«Not» – Big Thief
«Kyoto» – Phoebe Bridgers
«The Steps» – Haim
«Stay High» – Brittany Howard
«Daylight» – Grace Potter
Best Metal Performance
«Bum-Rush» – Body Count
«Underneath» – Code Orange
«The In-Between» – In This Moment
«Bloodmoney» – Poppy
«Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe)» (Live) – Power Trip
Best Rap Album
Black Habits – D Smoke
Alfredo – Freddie Gibbs & the Alchemist
A Written Testimony – Jay Electronica
King’s Disease – Nas
The Allegory – Royce Da 5’9″
Best Rap Performance
«Deep Reverence» – Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle
«Bop» – DaBaby
«What’s Poppin» – Jack Harlow
«The Bigger Picture» – Lil Baby
«Savage» – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
«Dior» – Pop Smoke
Best Melodic Rap Performance
«Rockstar» – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
«Laugh Now, Cry Later» – Drake
«Lockdown» – Anderson .Paak
«The Box» – Roddy Ricch
«Highest in the Room» – Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
«The Bigger Picture» – Lil Baby
«The Box» – Roddy Ricch
«Laugh Now, Cry Later» – Drake feat. Lil Durk
«Rockstar» – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
«Savage» – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
Best Alternative Album
Fetch the Bolt Cutters – Fiona Apple
Hyperspace – Beck
Punisher – Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime – Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush – Tame Impala
Best Country Album
Lady Like – Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is a Record – Brandy Clark
Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
Nightfall – Little Big Town
Never Will – Ashley McBryde
Best Country Solo Performance
«Stick That in Your Country Song» – Eric Church
«Who You Thought I Was» – Brandy Clark
«When My Amy Prays» – Vince Gill
«Black Like Me» – Mickey Guyton
«Bluebird» – Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
«All Night» – Brothers Osborne
«10,000 Hours» – Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber
«Ocean» – Lady A
«Sugar Coat» – Little Big Town
«Some People Do» – Old Dominion
Best Country Song
«Bluebird» – Miranda Lambert
«The Bones» – Maren Morris
«Crowded Table» – The Highwomen
«More Hearts Than Mine» – Ingrid Andress,
«Some People Do» – Old Dominion
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
YHLQMDLG – Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez – Camilo
Mesa Para Dos – Kany García
Pausa – Ricky Martin
3:33 – Debi Nova
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Aura – Bajofondo
Monstruo – Cami
Sobrevolando – Cultura Profética
La Conquista del Espacio – Fito Paez
Miss Colombia – Lido Pimienta
Best R&B Performance
«Lightning & Thunder» – Jhené Aiko feat. John Legend
«Black Parade» – Beyoncé
«All I Need» – Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
«Goat Head» – Brittany Howard
«See Me» – Emily King
Best R&B Song
«Better Than I Imagine» – Robert Glasper feat. H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello
«Black Parade» – Beyoncé
«Collide» – Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG
«Do It» – Chloe x Halle
«Slow Down» – Skip Marley & H.E.R.
Best Progressive R&B Album
Chilombo – Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour – Chloe x Halle
Free Nationals – Free Nationals
Fuck Yo Feelings – Fobert Grasper
It Is What It Is – Thundercat
Best R&B Album
Happy 2 Be Here – Ant Clemons
Take Time – Giveon
To Feel Love/D – Luke James
Bigger Love – John Legend
All Rise – Gregory Porter
Best Reggae Album
Upside Down 2020 – Buju Banton
Higher Place – Skip Marley
It All Comes Back to Love – Maxi Priest
Got to Be Tough – Toots & the Maytals
One World – The Wailers
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Acid for the Children: A Memoir – Flea
Alex Trebek – The Answer Is … – Ken Jennings
Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia & the Richest Destructive Industry on Earth – Rachel Maddow
Catch & Kill – Ronan Farrow
Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White) – Meryl Streep
Best Song Written for Visual Media
«Beautiful Ghosts» (Cats) – Taylor Swift
«Carried Me With You» (Onward) – Brandi Carlile
«Into the Unknown» (Frozen 2) – Idina Menzel & AURORA
«No Time to Die» (No Time to Die) – Billie Eilish
«Stand Up» (from Harriet) – Cynthia Erivo
Best Music Video
«Brown Skin Girl» – Beyoncé
«Life Is Good» – Future feat. Drake
«Lockdown» – Anderson .Paak
«Adore You» – Harry Styles
«Goliath» – Woodkid
Best Music Film
Beastie Boys Story – Beastie Boys
Black Is King – Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme – Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice – Linda Ronstad
That Little Old Band From Texas: ZZ Top
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt