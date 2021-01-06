Τα βραβεία «Γκράμι» του 2021 αναβάλλονται λόγω των αυξανόμενων ανησυχιών για τον κορονοϊό. Σύμφωνα με την ανακοίνωση της Ακαδημίας Ηχογράφησης τα 63α GRAMMY Awards θα διεξαχθούν την Κυριακή 14 Μαρτίου 2021 στο CBS!

Η τελετή με όλα τα προβλεπόμενα μέτρα ασφαλείας, χωρίς την παρουσία κοινού, είχε προγραμματιστεί για τις 31 Ιανουαρίου στο Λος Άντζελες, στο Staples Center που είχε φιλοξενήσει και προηγούμενες διοργανώσεις.

After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd #GRAMMYs to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021. More details: https://t.co/JyrHZ7JpQi pic.twitter.com/MoZLLoEEgx — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 5, 2021

Η ανακοίνωση της Ακαδημίας Ηχογράφησης

«Μετά από προσεκτικές συνομιλίες με εμπειρογνώμονες της υγείας, τον οικοδεσπότη και τους καλλιτέχνες μας αποφασίσαμε να μεταθέσουμε τα 63α Ετήσια Βραβεία GRAMMY για την Κυριακή 14 Μαρτίου 2021. Η επιδεινούμενη κατάσταση του κορωνοïού στο Λος Άντζελες, με τις νοσοκομειακές υπηρεσίες να ασφυκτιούν και οι νέες οδηγίες από τις πολιτείες και τις τοπικές κυβερνήσεις μας οδήγησαν στο συμπέρασμα ότι η αναβολή της παράστασής μας ήταν το σωστό πράγμα. Τίποτα δεν είναι πιο σημαντικό από την υγεία και την ασφάλεια ανθρώπων μας.

Θέλουμε να ευχαριστήσουμε όλους τους καλλιτέχνες, το προσωπικό, τους πωλητές μας και ειδικά τους υποψηφίους της φετινής χρονιάς για την κατανόηση, την υπομονή και την προθυμία τους να συνεργαστούν μαζί μας καθώς περνάμε αυτές τις πρωτοφανείς στιγμές».

Οι υποψηφιότητες στις 83 κατηγορίες της διοργάνωσης είχαν ανακοινωθεί μέσω livestream που μεταδόθηκε διαδικτυακά στις 24 Νοεμβρίου, με επικεφαλής τον προσωρινό Πρόεδρο και Διευθύνοντα Σύμβουλο της Ακαδημίας Ηχογράφησης, Harvey Mason Jr.

Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Βραβεία Grammy 2021

«Βασίλισσα» των φετινών υποψηφιοτήτων είναι η Μπιγιονσέ με εννέα, ενώ ακολουθούν οι Ντούα Λίπα, Τέιλορ Σουίφτ και Ρόντι Ριτς με έξι. Ακολουθούν οι υποψηφιότητες στις σημαντικότερες κατηγορίες της διοργάνωσης.

Record of the Year

«Black Parade» – Beyoncé

«Colors» – Black Pumas

«Rockstar» – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

«Say So» – Doja Cat

«Everything I Wanted» – Billie Eilish

«Don’t Start Now» – Dua Lipa

«Circles» – Post Malone

«Savage» – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Album of the Year

Chilombo – Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) – Black Pumas

Everyday Life – Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3 – Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt. III – Haim

Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone

Folklore – Taylor Swift



Song of the Year

«Black Parade» – Beyoncé

«The Box» – Roddy Ricch

«Circles» – Post Malone

«Don’t Start Now» – Dua Lipa

«Everything I Wanted» – Billie Eilish

«I Can’t Breathe» – H.E.R.

«If the World Was Ending» – JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

«Yummy» – Justin Bieber

«Say So» – Doja Cat

«Everything I Wanted» – Billie Eilish

«Don’t Start Now» – Dua Lipa

«Watermelon Sugar» – Harry Styles

«Cardigan» – Taylor Swift



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

«Un Dia (One Day)» – J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

«Intentions» – Justin Bieber feat. Quavo

«Dynamite» – BTS

«Rain on Me» – Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

«Exile» – Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver

Best Pop Vocal Album

Changes – Justin Bieber

Chromatica – Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

Fine Line – Harry Styles

Folklore – Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Kick I – Arca

Planet’s Mad – Baauer

Energy – Disclosure

Bubba – Kaytranada

Good Faith – Madeon

Best Dance Recording

«On My Mind» – Diplo & Sidepiece

«My High» – Disclosure feat. Amine & Slowthai

«The Difference» – Flume feat. Toro y Moi

«Both of Us» – Jayda G

«10%» – Kaytranada

Best Rock Album

A Hero’s Death – Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka – Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight – Grace Potter

Sound & Fury – Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal – The Strokes

Best Rock Song

«Kyoto» – Phoebe Bridgers

«Lost in Yesterday» – Tame Impala

«Not» – Big Thief

«Shameika» – Fiona Apple

«Stay High» – Brittany Howard

Best Rock Performance

«Shameika» – Fiona Apple

«Not» – Big Thief

«Kyoto» – Phoebe Bridgers

«The Steps» – Haim

«Stay High» – Brittany Howard

«Daylight» – Grace Potter

Best Metal Performance

«Bum-Rush» – Body Count

«Underneath» – Code Orange

«The In-Between» – In This Moment

«Bloodmoney» – Poppy

«Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe)» (Live) – Power Trip

Best Rap Album

Black Habits – D Smoke

Alfredo – Freddie Gibbs & the Alchemist

A Written Testimony – Jay Electronica

King’s Disease – Nas

The Allegory – Royce Da 5’9″

Best Rap Performance

«Deep Reverence» – Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle

«Bop» – DaBaby

«What’s Poppin» – Jack Harlow

«The Bigger Picture» – Lil Baby

«Savage» – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

«Dior» – Pop Smoke

Best Melodic Rap Performance

«Rockstar» – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

«Laugh Now, Cry Later» – Drake

«Lockdown» – Anderson .Paak

«The Box» – Roddy Ricch

«Highest in the Room» – Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

«The Bigger Picture» – Lil Baby

«The Box» – Roddy Ricch

«Laugh Now, Cry Later» – Drake feat. Lil Durk

«Rockstar» – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

«Savage» – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Best Alternative Album

Fetch the Bolt Cutters – Fiona Apple

Hyperspace – Beck

Punisher – Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime – Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush – Tame Impala

Best Country Album

Lady Like – Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is a Record – Brandy Clark

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

Nightfall – Little Big Town

Never Will – Ashley McBryde

Best Country Solo Performance

«Stick That in Your Country Song» – Eric Church

«Who You Thought I Was» – Brandy Clark

«When My Amy Prays» – Vince Gill

«Black Like Me» – Mickey Guyton

«Bluebird» – Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

«All Night» – Brothers Osborne

«10,000 Hours» – Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber

«Ocean» – Lady A

«Sugar Coat» – Little Big Town

«Some People Do» – Old Dominion

Best Country Song

«Bluebird» – Miranda Lambert

«The Bones» – Maren Morris

«Crowded Table» – The Highwomen

«More Hearts Than Mine» – Ingrid Andress,

«Some People Do» – Old Dominion

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

YHLQMDLG – Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez – Camilo

Mesa Para Dos – Kany García

Pausa – Ricky Martin

3:33 – Debi Nova

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Aura – Bajofondo

Monstruo – Cami

Sobrevolando – Cultura Profética

La Conquista del Espacio – Fito Paez

Miss Colombia – Lido Pimienta

Best R&B Performance

«Lightning & Thunder» – Jhené Aiko feat. John Legend

«Black Parade» – Beyoncé

«All I Need» – Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

«Goat Head» – Brittany Howard

«See Me» – Emily King

Best R&B Song

«Better Than I Imagine» – Robert Glasper feat. H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello

«Black Parade» – Beyoncé

«Collide» – Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG

«Do It» – Chloe x Halle

«Slow Down» – Skip Marley & H.E.R.

Best Progressive R&B Album

Chilombo – Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour – Chloe x Halle

Free Nationals – Free Nationals

Fuck Yo Feelings – Fobert Grasper

It Is What It Is – Thundercat

Best R&B Album

Happy 2 Be Here – Ant Clemons

Take Time – Giveon

To Feel Love/D – Luke James

Bigger Love – John Legend

All Rise – Gregory Porter

Best Reggae Album

Upside Down 2020 – Buju Banton

Higher Place – Skip Marley

It All Comes Back to Love – Maxi Priest

Got to Be Tough – Toots & the Maytals

One World – The Wailers

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Acid for the Children: A Memoir – Flea

Alex Trebek – The Answer Is … – Ken Jennings

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia & the Richest Destructive Industry on Earth – Rachel Maddow

Catch & Kill – Ronan Farrow

Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White) – Meryl Streep

Best Song Written for Visual Media

«Beautiful Ghosts» (Cats) – Taylor Swift

«Carried Me With You» (Onward) – Brandi Carlile

«Into the Unknown» (Frozen 2) – Idina Menzel & AURORA

«No Time to Die» (No Time to Die) – Billie Eilish

«Stand Up» (from Harriet) – Cynthia Erivo

Best Music Video

«Brown Skin Girl» – Beyoncé

«Life Is Good» – Future feat. Drake

«Lockdown» – Anderson .Paak

«Adore You» – Harry Styles

«Goliath» – Woodkid

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys Story – Beastie Boys

Black Is King – Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme – Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice – Linda Ronstad

That Little Old Band From Texas: ZZ Top

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

