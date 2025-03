Εθνική Ελλάδας: Αυτές είναι οι πιθανότητες της «γαλανόλευκης» να ανέβει στη League A του Nations League

To qualify for UNL League A (as of 19 Mar):



59% 🇦🇹 Austria

58% 🇧🇪 Belgium

57% 🇬🇷 Greece

51% 🇭🇺 Hungary



49% 🇹🇷 Türkiye

43% 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland

42% 🇺🇦 Ukraine

41% 🇷🇸 Serbia



It's as tight as it gets!