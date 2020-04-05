Pink: Με κορονοϊό διαγνώστηκε η τραγουδίστρια

Pink: Νέο κρούσμα στον καλλιτεχνικό χώρα, αυτή τη φορά από την τραγουδίστρια που δήλωσε πως έχει αναρρώσει.
Pink: Η Αμερικανίδα τραγουδίστρια δήλωσε την Κυριακή πως διαγνώστηκε θετική με τη νόσο COVID-19 πριν από δύο εβδομάδες και έκτοτε έχει αναρρώσει. «Πριν από 3 εβδομάδες ο τρίχρονος γιος μου Τζέιμσον και εγώ εκδηλώσαμε συμπτώματα COVID-19. Ευτυχώς, ο γιατρός μας είχε πρόσβαση σε τεστ και το δικό μου βγήκε θετικό, έγραψε σε μια ανάρτηση στο Instagram. «Η οικογένειά μου έμενε ήδη (σε απομόνωση) στο σπίτι και συνεχίσαμε να το κάνουμε τις τελευταίες 2 εβδομάδες ακολουθώντας τις οδηγίες του γιατρού. Πριν από λίγες ημέρες, υποβληθήκαμε εκ νέου σε εξετάσεις και τώρα, ευτυχώς, είμαστε αρνητικοί» σημειώνει η Pink στην ανάρτηση, που συνοδεύει με μια φωτογραφία της μαζί με τον γιο της.
Η τραγουδίστρια απηύθυνε έκκληση τα τεστ να γίνονται δωρεάν και να είναι ευρέως διαθέσιμα, τονίζοντας ότι αποτελεί «απόλυτη παρωδία και αποτυχία που η κυβέρνησή μας δεν κατάφερε να γίνουν τα τεστ πιο ευρέως προσβάσιμα». Η Πινκ ανακοίνωσε επίσης μια δωρεά ύψους 1 εκατομμυρίου δολαρίων, που θα μοιράσει στο Ταμείο Έκτακτης Ανάγκης του Temple University Hospital στη Φιλαδέλφεια και το Έκτακτο Ταμείο της Κρίσης COVID-19 της πόλης του Λος Άντζελες.
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️