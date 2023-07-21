O πρωθυπουργός, Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης, προχώρησε σε ευχαριστήριες αναρτήσεις για τη διεθνή βοήθεια στην κατάσβεση των πυρκαγιών.

Ο κ. Μητσοτάκης ευχαρίστησε την ΕΕ, το Ισραήλ και την Ιορδανία.

Τα tweets του πρωθυπουργού, Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη

#rescEU and #UCPM have once more proved their immense value in times of need. We are grateful to all the countries that sent help to fight the forest fires in Greece. Your contribution has been invaluable. In trying times, our Union stands together in solidarity. Thank you. — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) July 21, 2023

Our gratitude goes out to Israel, for dispatching two air-tractors to Greece to join the fight against forest fires. Thank you Israel for your solidarity and help! 🇮🇱🇬🇷@netanyahu — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) July 21, 2023

I want to express our sincere appreciation to Jordan, for sending a total of four firefighting helicopters to Greece to help us in the battle against forest fires. We are grateful for your contribution. 🇯🇴🇬🇷@KingAbdullahII — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) July 21, 2023

