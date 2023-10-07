Ειδικότερα, κατά την ανάρτησή της, η κυρία Σακελλαροπούλου αναφέρει:

«Shocked by the news of the terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens, we condemn these atrocious acts of hatred and violence and stand in solidarity with Israel».

«Συγκλονισμένοι από τα νέα για τις τρομοκρατικές επιθέσεις εναντίον Ισραηλινών πολιτών, καταδικάζουμε αυτές τις φρικτές πράξεις μίσους και βίας και είμαστε αλληλέγγυοι με το Ισραήλ».

