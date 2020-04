View this post on Instagram

With relation to the news appeared on the media worldwide in the last days about alleged contacts between our agency @ppsportmanagement and the Iranian Federation, on behalf of @stramaccioni – who reconfirms his deep affection for the Iranian people, to whom he will always be bounded – I wish to express the absolute respect for the work and the role covered by the current Iranian technical chief, to whom Andrea wishes the best of luck in achieving all professional conquests with the national team 🇮🇷 #iran #stramaccioni #FFIRI