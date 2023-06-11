Στο πάνθεον της ιστορίας πέρασε με τη σπουδαία νίκη που πέτυχε ο 36χρονος Νόβακ Τζόκοβιτς επικρατώντας με 3-0 σετ (7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5) του Κάσπερ Ρουντ στον τελικό του Γαλλικού Όπεν (Roland Garros) φτάνοντας τα 23 τρόπαια σε Major τουρνουά (10 Australian Open, 7 Wimbledon, 3 US Open, 3 Roland Garros).

