Στο πάνθεον της ιστορίας πέρασε με τη σπουδαία νίκη που πέτυχε ο 36χρονος Νόβακ Τζόκοβιτς επικρατώντας με 3-0 σετ (7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5) του Κάσπερ Ρουντ στον τελικό του Γαλλικού Όπεν (Roland Garros) φτάνοντας τα 23 τρόπαια σε Major τουρνουά (10 Australian Open, 7 Wimbledon, 3 US Open, 3 Roland Garros).

🏆 Forever raising the bar 🏆@DjokerNole masters Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 to win a third Roland-Garros title and an unprecedented 23rd Grand Slam men’s singles title.

