Κορονοϊός: Αυτές είναι οι 29 επί πληρωμή εφαρμογές στο Android που προσφέρονται εντελώς δωρεάν για λίγο διάστημα

Κορονοϊός: Διαβάστε για τις 29 επί πληρωμή εφαρμογές στο Android που προσφέρονται δωρεάν για συγκεκριμένες ημέρες.
Κορονοϊός: Έγιναν γνωστές οι 29 επί πληρωμή εφαρμογές στο Android που προσφέρονται εντελώς δωρεάν για λίγο διάστημα. Μάλιστα υπάρχει μεγάλη γκάμα για επιλογές, καθώς και αρκετά παιχνίδια που θα είναι δωρεάν. Μάλιστα, κάποιος μπορεί να εξοικονομήσει μέχρι και 6.49 δολάρια από τη συγκεκριμένη κίνηση.
Δείτε αναλυτικά
Free
Apps
- Verbole Russian $0.99 -> Free
- CarBux – car lease, car loan & payments calculator $1.99 -> Free
- Rotation Control Lite $1.99 -> Free
- The Sound of Animals $2.99 -> Free
- Car-Bluetooth-Activator $0.99 -> Free
- Flashcard Baby (No Ads) $1.99 -> Free
- 🇺🇸STOP Headache $0.99 -> Free
Games
- Discover The Nutcracker – Vol1 $6.49 -> Free
- Gang of Four: The Card Game – Bluff and Tactics $3.49 -> Free
- i Live – Gold Edition $0.99 -> Free
- LeagueMon VIP – League Monster Defence $1.99 -> Free
- Zombie City Defense $1.99 -> Free
- Grindle Oni A $1.54 -> Free
- Mine World :VIP $0.99 -> Free
- Sonny The Mad Man $0.99 -> Free
- Sword Knights : Dragon Hunter (idle rpg) $2.49 -> Free
- Heroes Infinity Premium $0.99 -> Free
- Homo Machina $2.99 -> Free
- The House: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free
- First Coloring book for kindergarten kids $2.99 -> Free
- iQ Improver Pro – Brain Trainer $2.49 -> Free
- Knightfall $1.99 -> Free
- Lose Weight Story – Premium $0.99 -> Free
- One Line Deluxe VIP – one touch drawing puzzle $1.99 -> Free
- Zombie Age 2 Premium: Survive in the City of Dead $0.99 -> Free
Icon packs & customization
- Timus Dark Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free
- CrusoeMoji – Celebrity Dachshund Wiener Dog Emojis $1.99 -> Free
- Mandala Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free
- Vlyaricons – Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free