Κορονοϊός: Αυτές είναι οι 29 επί πληρωμή εφαρμογές στο Android που προσφέρονται εντελώς δωρεάν για λίγο διάστημα

FlashTeam 04/04/2020 18:06
UPDATE: 04/04/2020 18:18
Αυτές είναι οι 29 επί πληρωμή εφαρμογές
Κορονοϊός: Διαβάστε για τις 29 επί πληρωμή εφαρμογές στο Android που προσφέρονται δωρεάν για συγκεκριμένες ημέρες.

Κορονοϊός: Έγιναν γνωστές οι 29 επί πληρωμή εφαρμογές στο Android που προσφέρονται εντελώς δωρεάν για λίγο διάστημα. Μάλιστα υπάρχει μεγάλη γκάμα για επιλογές, καθώς και αρκετά παιχνίδια που θα είναι δωρεάν. Μάλιστα, κάποιος μπορεί να εξοικονομήσει μέχρι και 6.49 δολάρια από τη συγκεκριμένη κίνηση.

Δείτε αναλυτικά

Free

Apps

  1. Verbole Russian $0.99 -> Free
  2. CarBux – car lease, car loan & payments calculator $1.99 -> Free
  3. Rotation Control Lite $1.99 -> Free
  4. The Sound of Animals $2.99 -> Free
  5. Car-Bluetooth-Activator $0.99 -> Free
  6. Flashcard Baby (No Ads) $1.99 -> Free
  7. 🇺🇸STOP Headache $0.99 -> Free

Games

  1. Discover The Nutcracker – Vol1 $6.49 -> Free
  2. Gang of Four: The Card Game – Bluff and Tactics $3.49 -> Free
  3. i Live – Gold Edition $0.99 -> Free
  4. LeagueMon VIP – League Monster Defence $1.99 -> Free
  5. Zombie City Defense $1.99 -> Free
  6. Grindle Oni A $1.54 -> Free
  7. Mine World :VIP $0.99 -> Free
  8. Sonny The Mad Man $0.99 -> Free
  9. Sword Knights : Dragon Hunter (idle rpg) $2.49 -> Free
  10. Heroes Infinity Premium $0.99 -> Free
  11. Homo Machina $2.99 -> Free 
  12. The House: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free 
  13. First Coloring book for kindergarten kids $2.99 -> Free 
  14. iQ Improver Pro – Brain Trainer $2.49 -> Free
  15. Knightfall $1.99 -> Free
  16. Lose Weight Story – Premium $0.99 -> Free
  17. One Line Deluxe VIP – one touch drawing puzzle $1.99 -> Free
  18. Zombie Age 2 Premium: Survive in the City of Dead $0.99 -> Free

Icon packs & customization

  1. Timus Dark Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free
  2. CrusoeMoji – Celebrity Dachshund Wiener Dog Emojis $1.99 -> Free
  3. Mandala Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free
  4. Vlyaricons – Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free
