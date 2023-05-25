Ένα περίεργο περιστατικό συνέβη στο Λονδίνο και συγκεκριμένα, στο πρωθυπουργικό γραφείο στην Downing Street 10. Ένα αυτοκίνητο έπεσε πάνω στην πύλη.

Το αυτοκίνητο προσέκρουσε στην πύλη υπό αδιευκρίνιστες, προς ώρας, συνθήκες. Σύμφωνα με την Αστυνομία του Λονδίνου δεν υπάρχουν τραυματισμοί, ενώ συνελήφθη ο οδηγός του οχήματος.

