Ένα περίεργο περιστατικό συνέβη στο Λονδίνο και συγκεκριμένα, στο πρωθυπουργικό γραφείο στην Downing Street 10. Ένα αυτοκίνητο έπεσε πάνω στην πύλη.

Το αυτοκίνητο προσέκρουσε στην πύλη υπό αδιευκρίνιστες, προς ώρας, συνθήκες. Σύμφωνα με την Αστυνομία του Λονδίνου δεν υπάρχουν τραυματισμοί, ενώ συνελήφθη ο οδηγός του οχήματος.

BREAKING: One person has been arrested after a car hit the main gates of Downing Street. Latest: https://t.co/Q2z39uqqd2 https://t.co/oCru0LDXvt — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 25, 2023

🚨 | BREAKING: A car has rammed into the Downing Street gates pic.twitter.com/6UHbnFpftN — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 25, 2023

