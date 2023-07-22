Ο δήμαρχος Σεργκέι Σομπιάνιν τόνισε ότι ορισμένοι από τους τραυματίες υπέστησαν εγκαύματα και ότι οι υπηρεσίες έκτακτης ανάγκης έχουν αναπτυχθεί στο σημείο. Εικόνες από βίντεο εμφανίζουν το κτίριο να έχει πλημμυρίσει.
In #Moscow a person has been “boiled alive” at a shopping centre.
An ammonium leak and a ruptured pipe caused boiling water to gush out at the Vremena Goda mall.
Many suffered burns while escaping but one person remained trapped and is said to have died. pic.twitter.com/xfHvpjotcN
«Παρέχουμε ιατρική βοήθεια σε όλα τα θύματα», τόνισε ο δήμαρχος της ρωσικής πρωτεύουσας. Το εμπορικό κέντρο, γνωστό ως Vremena Goda, ξεκίνησε να λειτουργεί το 2007 και στεγάζει πάνω από 150 καταστήματα.
A pipe with hot water burst in the Vremena #Goda shopping center in #Moscow, emergency services told RIA Novosti. They specified that 18 people are still cut off from the exit, but they are “in a safe room.”
For people died. A criminal case was… pic.twitter.com/1CDd30LbYq
