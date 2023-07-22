Ο δήμαρχος Σεργκέι Σομπιάνιν τόνισε ότι ορισμένοι από τους τραυματίες υπέστησαν εγκαύματα και ότι οι υπηρεσίες έκτακτης ανάγκης έχουν αναπτυχθεί στο σημείο. Εικόνες από βίντεο εμφανίζουν το κτίριο να έχει πλημμυρίσει.

In #Moscow a person has been “boiled alive” at a shopping centre.

An ammonium leak and a ruptured pipe caused boiling water to gush out at the Vremena Goda mall.

Many suffered burns while escaping but one person remained trapped and is said to have died. pic.twitter.com/xfHvpjotcN

— Tim White (@TWMCLtd) July 22, 2023