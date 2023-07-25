Μεγάλη δασική φωτιά μαίνεται στο θέρετρο Κέμερ, στην επαρχία της Αντάλια στην Τουρκία, και οι πυροσβέστες δίνουν τεράστια μάχη.

Εν μέσω του καύσωνα που πλήττει και την Τουρκία, οι πυροσβέστες επιχειρούν από ξηράς και αέρος για να περιορίσουν τη φωτιά.

Το γραφείο του κυβερνήτη της επαρχίας ανακοίνωσε ότι η φωτιά επεκτάθηκε πολύ γρήγορα λόγω των ανέμων και της ξηρασίας.

Δέκα αεροσκάφη, 22 ελικόπτερα και περισσότερα από 200 οχήματα συμμετέχουν στις επιχειρήσεις πυρόσβεσης στην Αντάλια.

#BREAKING #Turkey More footage of wildfires in Turkey. Russian and Turkish firefighters jointly work to contain fires.

Video: Kirill Zharov/TASS pic.twitter.com/Zykd4Fi848 — National Independent (@NationalIndNews) July 25, 2023

Still fighting the fires in kemer Turkey . Amazing to watch them work so hard . #kemer pic.twitter.com/WUSQnrarLO — Spud Roberts (@spudefc09) July 25, 2023

Το Κρατικό Νοσοκομείο του Κέμερ εκκενώθηκε προληπτικά, ενώ έξι άνθρωποι νοσηλεύονται με αναπνευστικά προβλήματα.

Ακολουθήστε το Flash.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι τις ειδήσεις