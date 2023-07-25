Μεγάλη δασική φωτιά μαίνεται στο θέρετρο Κέμερ, στην επαρχία της Αντάλια στην Τουρκία, και οι πυροσβέστες δίνουν τεράστια μάχη.

Εν μέσω του καύσωνα που πλήττει και την Τουρκία, οι πυροσβέστες επιχειρούν από ξηράς και αέρος για να περιορίσουν τη φωτιά.

Το γραφείο του κυβερνήτη της επαρχίας ανακοίνωσε ότι η φωτιά επεκτάθηκε πολύ γρήγορα λόγω των ανέμων και της ξηρασίας.

Δέκα αεροσκάφη, 22 ελικόπτερα και περισσότερα από 200 οχήματα συμμετέχουν στις επιχειρήσεις πυρόσβεσης στην Αντάλια.

Το Κρατικό Νοσοκομείο του Κέμερ εκκενώθηκε προληπτικά, ενώ έξι άνθρωποι νοσηλεύονται με αναπνευστικά προβλήματα.

