Μεγάλη πυρκαγιά έχει ξεσπάσει από το πρωί σε αποθήκη πλαστικών στην πόλη Όσιγιεκ της ανατολικής Κροατίας. Η φωτιά επεκτάθηκε σε ένα γειτονικό κτίριο, όπου φυλάσσονται χημικές ύλες, με αποτέλεσμα να εκλυθεί τοξικός καπνός.

Οι αρχές προέτρεψαν τους κατοίκους, να παραμείνουν μέσα στα σπίτια τους, με κλειστά τα παράθυρα, αφού πυκνά νέφη μαύρου καπνού έχουν σκεπάσει την περιοχή.

