Μεγάλη πυρκαγιά έχει ξεσπάσει από το πρωί σε αποθήκη πλαστικών στην πόλη Όσιγιεκ της ανατολικής Κροατίας. Η φωτιά επεκτάθηκε σε ένα γειτονικό κτίριο, όπου φυλάσσονται χημικές ύλες, με αποτέλεσμα να εκλυθεί τοξικός καπνός.

Οι αρχές προέτρεψαν τους κατοίκους, να παραμείνουν μέσα στα σπίτια τους, με κλειστά τα παράθυρα, αφού πυκνά νέφη μαύρου καπνού έχουν σκεπάσει την περιοχή.

A massive fire is raging at a plastics factory in eastern #Croatia. Residents are asked to close their windows and stay at home, local media reports.

The incident occurred at the Drava International factory in the city of Osijek, where a large amount of plastic, stored in an… pic.twitter.com/1gawGkAzB2

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 4, 2023