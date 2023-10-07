Τις πρώτες εικόνες από την ισραηλινή αντεπίθεση έδωσε πριν από λίγο η Ισραηλινή Πολεμική Αεροπορία. Σε αυτές φαίνονται Παλαιστίνιοι (κατά τους Ισραηλινούς τρομοκράτες της Χαμάς) να δέχονται πυρά από αέρος

A short while ago, an IDF aircraft targeted an additional terrorist cell adjacent to the Erez Crossing. pic.twitter.com/Tq2596MnYB — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 7, 2023

In the last few hours, dozens of IDF fighter jets struck 17 military compounds and 4 operational command centers belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/Hr7t9A2ajq — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 7, 2023

