Τις πρώτες εικόνες από την ισραηλινή αντεπίθεση έδωσε πριν από λίγο η Ισραηλινή Πολεμική Αεροπορία. Σε αυτές φαίνονται Παλαιστίνιοι (κατά τους Ισραηλινούς τρομοκράτες της Χαμάς) να δέχονται πυρά από αέρος

Ακολουθήστε το Flash.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι τις ειδήσεις