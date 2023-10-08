Βίντεο με την πλήρη καταστροφή μέσω πυραύλου ενός κτιρίου στο κέντρο της Γάζας, έδωσε πριν από λίγο στη δημοσιότητα ο ισραηλινός στρατός.

Όπως φαίνεται και στις εικόνες, πρόκειται για ένα αρκετά μεγάλο κτίριο εντός κατοικημένης περιοχής που καταρρέει αμέσως μετά το πυραυλικό χτύπημα

A short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck a compound belonging to the head of the intelligence department in the Hamas terrorist organization.

The IAF is currently continuing to strike terror targets in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/uSHsXGFNzz

— Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 8, 2023