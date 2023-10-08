Βίντεο με την πλήρη καταστροφή μέσω πυραύλου ενός κτιρίου στο κέντρο της Γάζας, έδωσε πριν από λίγο στη δημοσιότητα ο ισραηλινός στρατός.
Όπως φαίνεται και στις εικόνες, πρόκειται για ένα αρκετά μεγάλο κτίριο εντός κατοικημένης περιοχής που καταρρέει αμέσως μετά το πυραυλικό χτύπημα
A short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck a compound belonging to the head of the intelligence department in the Hamas terrorist organization.
The IAF is currently continuing to strike terror targets in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/uSHsXGFNzz
— Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 8, 2023
A short while ago, the IAF struck ten Hamas terrorist organization targets; the targets were located in multi-story buildings used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip pic.twitter.com/XiyXrzbSk6
— Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 8, 2023