Επικοινώνια με τον Βασιλιά της Ιορδανίας, Αμπντάλα, είχε ο Τούρκος Πρόεδρος, Ταγίπ Ερντογάν.

Σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση της τουρκικής προεδρίας οι δύο άνδρες συζήτησαν το θέμα της επίλυσης της ισραηλινο-παλαιστινιακής σύγκρουσης, τα προβλήματα σε ανθρωπιστικό επίπεδο στην περιοχή και τα βήματα που πρέπει να γίνουν για να επιστρέψει η ηρεμία.

