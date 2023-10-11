Επικοινώνια με τον Βασιλιά της Ιορδανίας, Αμπντάλα, είχε ο Τούρκος Πρόεδρος, Ταγίπ Ερντογάν.

Σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση της τουρκικής προεδρίας οι δύο άνδρες συζήτησαν το θέμα της επίλυσης της ισραηλινο-παλαιστινιακής σύγκρουσης, τα προβλήματα σε ανθρωπιστικό επίπεδο στην περιοχή και τα βήματα που πρέπει να γίνουν για να επιστρέψει η ηρεμία.

President @RTErdogan spoke by phone with King Abdullah II of Jordan.

The two leaders discussed ways of resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and humanitarian problems in the region, and steps to be taken regionally and globally to restore calm.

Noting the need to remain…

— Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye (@trpresidency) October 11, 2023