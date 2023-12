Απίστευτος Γουεμπανιάμα με rookie ρεκόρ που είχαμε να δούμε από εποχές Ο' Νιλ

WEMBY is the first rookie since SHAQ in 1993 to put up 20 PTS, 20 REB, 4 AST, 4 BLK in a game



Rookie Shaq 20/20/4 games

46 PTS, 21 REB, 5 BLK

31 PTS, 21 REB, 4 BLK

30 PTS, 20 REB, 8 BLK

29 PTS, 24 REB, 5 BLK

22 PTS, 20 REB, 7 BLK

20 PTS, 25 REB, 4 BLK, 6 AST



