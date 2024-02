🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Brentford manager Thomas Frank: “Ivan Toney will most likely be sold in the summer”.



“He’ll only have a year left on contract with us, so it’s quite obvious”.



“This winter, we actually had NO bids for him”, told Tipsbladet. pic.twitter.com/zYwTcpo4Sm