SECOND TO NONE.



After finishing second in each of the last two seasons, Athens Kallithea FC are 23/24 SL2 South champions and have clinched promotion to the Super League, returning to Greece’s first division for the first time in 18 years.



Έχοντας τερματίσει στη δεύτερη θέση… pic.twitter.com/HMXlPlOXfW