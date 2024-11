Χάκερ πήραν τα «δεδομένα» από ομάδα της Serie A - Τί ζητούν για να μην τα δημοσιεύσουν

🚨🚨Cyberattack Update - Bologna FC 1909 ⚽️



🇮🇹Italy - The company Bologna Football Club 1909 S.p.a. announces that its security systems were recently targeted by a ransomware cyberattack, affecting a cloud server and the internal network. This criminal action resulted in the… https://t.co/YA3waJ4eLP pic.twitter.com/PJuO61rQTN