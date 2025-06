Χίος: Προσήχθη μια γυναίκα για την φωτιά στο νησί

🔥 #EMSR806 - Wildfires on #Chios Island 🇬🇷



The Greek island has declared a state of emergency after major wildfires broke out. Our mapping team spotted 28 active fires across a front of 0.9 km, and a total burnt area of 2,221.5 ha in the area of interest.



