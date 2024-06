«Δελφίνια» από χρυσό: Το ελληνικό 1-2 από Γκολομέεβ και Μπίλα στα 50μ. [vid]

Gkolomeev leads a Greece 1-2 as he wins 50m Freestyle gold! 🇬🇷🥇



There was just 𝟬.𝟬𝟭 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱𝘀 in it for gold! 🤯#EACBelgrade2024 | #EuropeanAquatics pic.twitter.com/5hoLnf8xoQ