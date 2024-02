Countries with the most EuroLeague players for #EuroBasket qualifiers 👀



🇬🇷 GREECE | 11 PLAYERS

🇪🇸 SPAIN | 10

🇮🇹 ITALY | 10

🇷🇸 SERBIA | 10

🇩🇪 GERMANY | 8

🇫🇷 FRANCE | 8

🇹🇷 TURKEY | 7

🇮🇱 ISRAEL | 5

🇱🇹 LITHUANIA | 4 pic.twitter.com/7MNvbnunP4