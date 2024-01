🚜💰In 2022, the average price of 1 hectare of arable land in the EU was €10 578



Among the countries for which 2022 are available, the price of 1 hectare of arable land varied from €3 700 in 🇭🇷Croatia to €233 230 in 🇲🇹Malta



What about your country❓➡️https://t.co/40qQi4aIK9 pic.twitter.com/MbVgsOxDKL