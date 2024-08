Φωτιά στην Αττική: «Μαύρες» προβλέψεις για την αναγέννηση του δάσους - Το 60% είχε ξανακαεί το 2009

#EMSR746



Our #MappingTeam has released the 2nd Delineation Product for the #wildfire near #Athens 🇬🇷



As of 13 August, 09:33 UTC, the following was detected:

➡️ A total burnt area of 10,409 ha (+1,815 ha in 24 hrs)

➡️ Active flames reduced to 5 from 168 in the past 24 hrs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DsTZk6XKMn