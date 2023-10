⭐️ Guardiola on Ballon d’Or: “I always said that the Ballon d'Or had to be two sections. One for Messi and one for the others”.



“Haaland should win yes or yes. We won the treble, he scored a million goals. I’d love Erling to win. But Messi… Leo won the World Cup!”. pic.twitter.com/2drmKP3tNp