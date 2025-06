Η πιο απόκοσμη παραλία στον κόσμο με το «αξιοθέατο» που παραμένει άθικτο 52 χρόνια

Crash-landed in Iceland in 1973, this plane has been slowly weathered by the elements on the black sands of Sólheimasandur Beach ever since ✈️ We set out at 4 a.m. to catch the perfect sunrise, and a few other photographers were already there. Everyone was super friendly, making it a great atmosphere to fly the drone ☺️ It’s fascinating how we turn forgotten relics into must-see attractions, getting up in the middle of the night just to see them. But there’s something beautiful about sharing a common passion with strangers, connecting over a piece of history and the shared desire to capture it 🎥