📺🏹 Shakira’s “Puntería” will be the official song of Televisa/Univision’s 2024 Copa America Coverage!



The tournament will kick off in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 20th – and the final will be played on July 14th at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium! ⚽️🏟️ pic.twitter.com/tH7KqPOQOT