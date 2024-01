🇨🇱🗣️ Arturo Vidal: “Alexis, if you hear me, please leave Inter. He should have gone to a club where he could have had fun playing, and be loved by the people, but he is stubborn. Mkhitaryan plays and Alexis doesn’t, I really want to kill myself thinking something like that.” pic.twitter.com/lf1KrCllBU