🚨🗣️ Rakitic: “I’m the biggest fan of Neymar”



🗣️ Host: "Even more than Messi"?



🗣️ Rakitic: “Neymar is my favorite player ever, he’s always in my team but Messi is the best in the history of football ofc” 🐐pic.twitter.com/vim9zUxE5f