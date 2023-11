• The player you would have liked to play alongside?



Harry Kane: “I’d love to play with Messi. One of the greatest players to play our game and so I’m sure he will definitely be able to give me few assists.” @ESPNUK ✨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/axxvrLyYn1