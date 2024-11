Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο: Ο πιο ακριβοπληρωμένος αθλητής του 2024 - Σε ποια θέση βρίσκεται ο «Greek freak»

In the Top 8 of highest paid athletes in the last year (on-field + off-field earnings), five are ⚽️ football players, two are 🏀 basketball players and one ⛳️ golfer:



⚽️ 1⃣ C. Ronaldo 🇵🇹 $260m

⛳️ 2⃣ J. Rahm 🇪🇸 $218m

⚽️ 3⃣ L. Messi 🇦🇷 $135m

🏀 4⃣ LeBron J. 🇺🇸 $128m

🏀 5⃣ Giannis…