Ευθεία επίθεση στον Τραμπ εξαπέλυσε μέσω της ομιλίας της στο διαδικτυακό συνέδριο των Δημοκρατικών στις ΗΠΑ, η Μισέλ Ομπάμα. Η τοποθέτησή της προκάλεσε αίσθηση και πολλές επιδοκιμασίες στα social media. Τα φώτα, όμως, έπεσαν και στο κολιέ Vote που φορούσε.

«Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ είναι ο λάθος πρόεδρος για τη χώρα μας. Δεν μπορεί να τα βγάλει πέρα. Δεν μπορεί να αρθεί στο ύψος των περιστάσεων. Δεν μπορεί απλά να είναι αυτός που χρειαζόμαστε να είναι» είπε η πρώην «Πρώτη Κυρία» και συνέχισε:

«Αγαπώ αυτή τη χώρα και νοιάζομαι για όλα τα παιδιά. Και τώρα ανησυχώ που τα παιδιά μας είναι μάρτυρες ενός έθνους που υπολειτουργεί όχι μόνο σε θέματα πολιτικής, αλλά και χαρακτήρα. Αν θέλουμε να μπορούμε να κοιτάξουμε στα μάτια τα παιδιά μας μετά από αυτές τις εκλογές και να κάνουμε την πρόοδο που επιζητούμε πρέπει να κάνουμε ό,τι μπορούμε για να εκλεγεί Πρόεδρος των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών, ο Τζο Μπάιντεν» είπε εμφατικά.

Οι χρήστες του Twitter σχολίασαν την ομιλία της Μισέλ Ομπάμα, αλλά την παράσταση έκλεψε το κολιέ της Μισέλ με τη λέξη VOTE, δηλαδή “Ψήφισε” ή “Ψηφίστε”. Η μηχανή αναζήτησης της Google κατέγραψε αναζητήσεις ρεκόρ.

Το κόσμημα κοστίζει 310€ και δημιουργήθηκε από τη φίρμα ByChari. Η ιδιοκτήτρια της εταιρείας, η 36χρονη Χάρι Κούθμπερτ (Chari Cuthbert), δήλωσε πως δεν είχε ιδέα πως η Μισέλ Ομπάμα θα φορούσε το κολιέ της στην εμφάνισή της στο συνέδριο μέχρι που το είδε στο λαιμό της σε ένα στιγμιότυπο από το βίντεο που παρακολούθησε η μητέρα της στο CNN. «Ήταν σουρεαλιστικό» είπε η Κούθμπερτ. «Καθόμουν στο γραφείο και έκλαιγα».

I never imagined that something I’m so passionate about could mean so much to so many! The response has been incredible and I am beyond honored and humbled that @michelleobama wore my design. pic.twitter.com/rbkEZ7HUei

— BYCHARI (@ByChari) August 18, 2020