Ευθεία επίθεση στον Τραμπ εξαπέλυσε μέσω της ομιλίας της στο διαδικτυακό συνέδριο των Δημοκρατικών στις ΗΠΑ, η Μισέλ Ομπάμα. Η τοποθέτησή της προκάλεσε αίσθηση και πολλές επιδοκιμασίες στα social media. Τα φώτα, όμως, έπεσαν και στο κολιέ Vote που φορούσε.
«Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ είναι ο λάθος πρόεδρος για τη χώρα μας. Δεν μπορεί να τα βγάλει πέρα. Δεν μπορεί να αρθεί στο ύψος των περιστάσεων. Δεν μπορεί απλά να είναι αυτός που χρειαζόμαστε να είναι» είπε η πρώην «Πρώτη Κυρία» και συνέχισε:
«Αγαπώ αυτή τη χώρα και νοιάζομαι για όλα τα παιδιά. Και τώρα ανησυχώ που τα παιδιά μας είναι μάρτυρες ενός έθνους που υπολειτουργεί όχι μόνο σε θέματα πολιτικής, αλλά και χαρακτήρα. Αν θέλουμε να μπορούμε να κοιτάξουμε στα μάτια τα παιδιά μας μετά από αυτές τις εκλογές και να κάνουμε την πρόοδο που επιζητούμε πρέπει να κάνουμε ό,τι μπορούμε για να εκλεγεί Πρόεδρος των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών, ο Τζο Μπάιντεν» είπε εμφατικά.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
You all know me by now. You know that I tell you exactly what I’m feeling, and that I’m no fan of politics. But you also know how much I love this country and how much I care about all our children. And right now, I’m deeply troubled by what our kids are witnessing—a nation that’s underperforming not just on matters of policy, but on matters of character. In our hearts, we know that so much of what’s happening is just not right. It’s not who we want to be. And if we want any chance to end the chaos, the division, and the nastiness; if we want to keep alive the possibility of progress on the issues we hold dear, we’ve got to elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris like our lives depend on it. Joe Biden is a profoundly decent man, guided by his faith. He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic, and lead a country. Kamala Harris is a dedicated public servant who has committed her life to fighting for those who can use a hand up. Together, they will listen. They will tell the truth and trust science. And they will make smart plans and manage a good team. Because Joe Biden has served this nation without ever losing sight of who he is, but even more than that, he’s never lost sight of who we are—all of us. And he will channel that same grit and compassion to pick us up, help us heal, and guide us forward. To everyone who has given so much this summer to awaken our consciences and shout out for justice—I could not be more proud of you. Keep it up. Because progress isn’t an either/or proposition. If we want to move forward, we’ve got to march. We’ve got to kneel. We’ve got to protest. And we’ve got to vote—and make sure everyone we know does, too. So vote early, in-person if you can. Request your mail-in ballots right now—tonight—and send them back immediately, and follow up to make sure they were received. And when Election Day comes, get prepared to wait in line overnight if you have to. Because if we want to be able to look our children in the eye after this election, if we want to realize the progress that we seek, we’ve got to do everything we can to elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.
«Πανικός» με το κολιέ Vote
Οι χρήστες του Twitter σχολίασαν την ομιλία της Μισέλ Ομπάμα, αλλά την παράσταση έκλεψε το κολιέ της Μισέλ με τη λέξη VOTE, δηλαδή “Ψήφισε” ή “Ψηφίστε”. Η μηχανή αναζήτησης της Google κατέγραψε αναζητήσεις ρεκόρ.
Το κόσμημα κοστίζει 310€ και δημιουργήθηκε από τη φίρμα ByChari. Η ιδιοκτήτρια της εταιρείας, η 36χρονη Χάρι Κούθμπερτ (Chari Cuthbert), δήλωσε πως δεν είχε ιδέα πως η Μισέλ Ομπάμα θα φορούσε το κολιέ της στην εμφάνισή της στο συνέδριο μέχρι που το είδε στο λαιμό της σε ένα στιγμιότυπο από το βίντεο που παρακολούθησε η μητέρα της στο CNN. «Ήταν σουρεαλιστικό» είπε η Κούθμπερτ. «Καθόμουν στο γραφείο και έκλαιγα».
I never imagined that something I’m so passionate about could mean so much to so many! The response has been incredible and I am beyond honored and humbled that @michelleobama wore my design. pic.twitter.com/rbkEZ7HUei
— BYCHARI (@ByChari) August 18, 2020