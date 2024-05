Sakkari d. Gracheva 6-2 6-2 in Rome



Maria has looked so much more free & calm on court the past few months



1 of the best athletes in the world, & also 1 of the most determined



It’s been great to watch her find her footing again



✅20th win of 2024



Sakattack is so back.



🇬🇷🤍 pic.twitter.com/7qaCnuyRPC