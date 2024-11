ΝΒΑ: Ο Βάγκνερ λύγισε τους Λέικερς στο φινάλε - Ανεβάζουν στροφές οι Σπερς

Franz Wagner records a season high in points and a career high in assists to go along with the game-winning 3 as the @OrlandoMagic win in LA!



Jalen Suggs: 23 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 5 3PM

Anthony Davis: 39 PTS, 9 REB, 3 BLK

LeBron James: 31 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/iqLYBmdTN1