ΝΒΑ: Πήραν την ματσάρα οι Καβς με τους Σέλτικς - Τρομερές εμφανίσεις από Ντόνσιτς - Γουεμπανιάμα

🏀 SUNDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏀



Donovan Mitchell puts up 35 points with 20 coming in the 4th quarter to propel the @cavs to the HUGE win over Boston!



Darius Garland: 22 PTS, 8 AST, 5 REB, 4 3PM

Jayson Tatum: 33 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/OjtaMV0laZ