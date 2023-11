Ο Έντρικ στα χνάρια του Πελέ - Νεότερος Βραζιλιάνος που ντεμπουτάρει από το 1966

🇧🇷 Endrick became the 4th youngest in history to debut with Brazil, the youngest since 1966.



1️⃣ Pelé

2️⃣ Edu

3️⃣ Coutinho

4️⃣🆕 Endrick



This happens with future Real Madrid striker aged 17 years, 3 months, 26 days. pic.twitter.com/rKZls4kVGG