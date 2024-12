Ο Φάμπρεγκας θέλει να απογειώσει ξανά την καριέρα του Ντέλε Άλι

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Dele Alli is at the Como vs Roma game today in Serie A. 🕵️‍♂️



There has been contacts between the player and the club. The possibility of Dele starting to train with the team is being evaluated, reports @DiMarzio. 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/FetBcSHP7d