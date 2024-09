Ο Κάιλ Χάινς κατέκτησε την Ευρώπη και έβαλε τον επίλογο σε μία μυθική καριέρα [vid]

Kyle Hines has announced his retirement at 3⃣8⃣, ending a 16-year career 🫡🥹



🏆 4x EuroLeague champion

⭐️ 3x EuroLeague Best Defender

⭐️ EuroLeague all-time leader in games played

🏆 3× LBA champion (2022, 2023, 2024)

🏆 2× Italian Cup winner (2021, 2022)

🏆 Greek League…