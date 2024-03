Most efficient clubs for shooting (as per gap in expected non-penalty goals per match), 5⃣4⃣ leagues 🗺️

1⃣ @PAOK_FC 🇬🇷 +0.69

2⃣ @SportingCP 🇵🇹 +0.59

3⃣ @OfficialASRoma 🇮🇹 +0.52

Data for 9⃣0⃣0⃣ clubs 👉 https://t.co/R7LTMsBFju@CIES_Football ⚽️ with @Wyscout 🤩 pic.twitter.com/bf2BNpxaal