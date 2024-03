🔵 Guardiola: "We play Aston Villa at 20:15, then 12:30 vs Crystal Palace Saturday, 12:30! After we go to Madrid on Tuesday".



"Madrid have nine days to prepare, nine days!".



"I'd like to think: oh give me one more day, because the difference is a lot. No chance...". pic.twitter.com/J6WEjk7LSB