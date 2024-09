Ο Ρονάλντο την... είπε στον Τεν Χαγκ για την πορεία του στην Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ

🔴💭 Cristiano Ronaldo to @FiveUk: “When I'm back at Man United, I was very happy. I was one of the best scorers”.



“I did unbelievable things with the club. My first season with 37, I was the third best scorer of the league”.



"I scored all the group stage. I scored every game.