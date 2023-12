🚨🔴⚪️ Olympiacos have completed deal to sign Fran Navarro from FC Porto, it’s done — here we go.



Understand Olympiacos will pay €250k loan fee, loan valid until June.



There’s buy option clause NOT mandatory for €7.5m plus 10% sell-on clause to FC Porto.



Medical on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/525C0UsC4l