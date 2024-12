Ολυμπιακός: Ιταλικό σενάριο θέλει τους «ερυθρόλευκους» να κοιτάζουν την περίπτωση του Αρτούρ [vid]

🚨🇧🇷 Arthur Melo’s agent Pastorello: “We need to find a solution, he’s never playing and it’s a pity”.



“We spoke to Olympique Marseille, he could be interesting for Roberto de Zerbi with his quality skills”.



“It’s not an easy one due to extra-UE players rule, but we will see”. pic.twitter.com/35svIltStB