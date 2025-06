Παραλίγο τραγωδία στον αέρα - 9 τραυματίες σε πτήση λόγω αναταράξεων σε καταιγίδα

🚨🇩🇪 Violent turbulence slammed a Ryanair Berlin-Milan flight, forcing an emergency landing at Memmingen (Bavaria) last night.

Nine hurt (8 pax + 1 crew); three hospitalised. All 179 passengers & six crew safe on the ground — police. ✈️ #Ryanair #Berlin #Memmingen pic.twitter.com/ammr6HeySd