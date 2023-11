Πίσω από τον Μάικ Τζέιμς οι Σπανούλης και Ντε Κολό - Τρομερό ρεκόρ πόντων

🇺🇸 Mike James (@TheNatural_05) scored total of 4,053 points in his first 250 #EuroLeague games played.



That's the highest value in league's history. 🔥



🇺🇸 Mike James 4,053 👈

🇫🇷 Nando De Colo 3,891

🇪🇸 Juan Carlos Navarro 3,387

🇬🇷 Vassilis Spanoulis 3,355

🇷🇸 Milos Teodosic 2,920